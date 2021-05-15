Buhari advocates stronger Nigeria-Turkish ties | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has originated a phone call across to his Turkish counterpart, Tecep Tayyep Erdoğan where the two leaders had fruitful discussions.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Shehu quoted the president as expressing satisfaction with existing bilateral ties between the two countries.

The Nigerian leader called for greater Turkish participation in the economy and the humanitarian efforts in the Northeast.

The president used the occasion to extend ”a sincere message of goodwill and felicitation on the important occasion of Eid-el-Fitr to President Erdoğan and the people of Turkey.”

He also expressed ”gratitude to Allah for sparing our lives and granting us the ability to perform the important obligations of the month of Ramadan.”

According to the presidential aide, the two leaders expressed their earnest desire for peace and stability…