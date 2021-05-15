"Fantastic Beasts" Actor Kevin Guthrie Jailed For 3 Years For Sexual Assault





Scottish actor Kevin Guthrie has been sentenced to three years in jail for sexual assault. The actor who appeared in the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” franchise, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an apartment in Glasgow, Scotland in 2017. Guthrie denied the charge, telling the Glasgow Sheriff Court he had […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper