Southern Governors right to ban open grazing, says CNPP | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has declared its support for the ban placed on open grazing by Southern governors, saying it was the right way to go.

Secretary General of CNPP, Chief Willy Ezugwu, in a statement, yesterday, said the southern governors’ ban on open grazing was in the right direction but noted that there has to be a domesticated legal framework for the enforcement or else it would amount to political statement.

Ezugwu, however, noted that “their call for a national confab is faulty as the recommendations from past national dialogues are accumulating dusts and should be put to use by the National Assembly as there are no new issues in the country that have not been discussed at earlier national confabs.”

He described the current leadership of the National Assembly as the worst rubber stamp principal officers ever, adding: “We agree with Mike Ozekhome (SAN), who spoke in…