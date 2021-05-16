Barcelona thrash Chelsea to win women’s Champions League for first time | The Guardian Nigeria News

Barcelona became the first Spanish side to win the women’s Champions League with a stunning performance to thrash Chelsea 4-0 in Gothenburg on Sunday.

The La Liga champions scored all four goals inside 36 minutes as a Melanie Leupolz own goal, Alexia Putellas’s penalty and simple finishes from Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen killed the game as a contest.

Barca have romped to the Spanish title with a 100 percent record after 26 games in La Liga, boasting a 123 goal difference.

Chelsea had been on course for a quadruple, but even the big-spending English champions were no match for the Catalans’ speed of thought and movement.

The Blues were rocked after just 33 seconds when after Lieke Martens’s shot came back off the crossbar, Fran Kirby’s attempted clearance looped into her own net off the unlucky Leupolz.

Chelsea had the chance to hit back immediately as Pernille Harder, who cost a world record transfer fee when she arrived in London from Wolfsburg in…