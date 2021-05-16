Buhari departs for Paris on SundayNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday depart Abuja for Paris, France, on a four-day official visit to attend the African Finance Summit.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

According to him, the summit will focus on reviewing the African economy following shocks from the Coronavirus pandemic and getting relief, especially from the increased debt burden on countries.

He added that the summit, to be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, would draw major stakeholders in the global financial institutions and some Heads of Government, who will, collectively, discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa, and private sector reforms.

He said, during the visit, President Buhari would meet with the French President to discuss growing security threats in Sahel and Lake Chad region, political relations and economic ties.

Shehu revealed that the two leaders would also deliberate…