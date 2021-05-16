Celebrating Eid In Time of Strife %Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



In the weeks leading to Ramadan, Nigeria was not exactly in a good place. Multiple security challenges, spiking inflation that puts pressure on purchasing power and a downer on lifestyle, rising secessionist agitations riding on the backs of polarising rhetorics, and a pervasive air of retrogression characterised many discourses.

For many Muslims, it was a period to, once again, dissociate their faith from the activities of insurgents in Nigeria’s northeast and criminal gangs who have made kidnapping, mindless killing and a norm.

Fasting and crying

According to a 2019 Pew Research Center publication, Nigeria has the fifth largest Muslim population in the world – 90 million – behind Indonesia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A bulk of the approximately 90 million people would fast during Ramadan.

Muslims, during this period, generally abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk,…