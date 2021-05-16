Celebrating Eid In Time of Strife %Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

In the weeks leading to Ramadan, Nigeria was not exactly in a good place. Multiple security challenges, spiking inflation that puts pressure on purchasing power and a downer on lifestyle, rising secessionist agitations riding on the backs of polarising rhetorics, and a pervasive air of retrogression characterised many discourses.

For many Muslims, it was a period to, once again, dissociate their faith from the activities of insurgents in Nigeria’s northeast and criminal gangs who have made kidnapping, mindless killing and a norm.

Fasting and crying
According to a 2019 Pew Research Center publication, Nigeria has the fifth largest Muslim population in the world – 90 million – behind Indonesia, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Sunday Alambas viral portrait of muslim girls in the market. Photo Instagram salambaphoto

Sunday Alamba’s viral portrait of muslim girls in the market. Photo Instagram salambaphoto

A bulk of the approximately 90 million people would fast during Ramadan.
Muslims, during this period, generally abstain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk,…



