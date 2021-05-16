Congo president names son among new government | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Republic of Congo’s President Denis Sassou Nguesso has chosen a new government that includes his son as well as an opposition leader, according to a statement read on public television.

The previous government resigned earlier this month in a procedural move after Sassou Nguesso, one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, easily won a fifth term in a March election when his main opponent died of Covid-19 on polling day.

The new government has 36 members including four ministers and eight women, the official statement said on Saturday night.

The president’s son Denis Christel Sassou Nguesso will head up the newly-created ministry of international cooperation and public-private partnerships.

Last July, the NGO Global Witness said US federal prosecutors were probing the 46-year-old over alleged embezzlement of several million dollars from the publicly-owned National Society of Petroleum of Congo.

His 77-year-old father has headed…