Crystal Palace rally to beat Aston Villa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace’s English defender Tyrick Mitchell (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park in south London on May 16, 2021.Mike Hewitt / POOL / AFP

Crystal Palace twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 in the Premier League on Sunday, with Tyrick Mitchell’s first goal for the club sealing victory six minutes from time.

John McGinn’s third goal of the season put Villa ahead in the 17th minute at Selhurst Park when he curled a shot into the bottom corner.

Christian Benteke equalised against his former club in the 32nd minute.

After Wilfried Zaha had a shot blocked, Mitchell chipped the loose ball into the penalty area, with Benteke heading into the far corner.

But Palace, well clear of the relegation zone and assured of Premier League survival, fell behind again two minutes later when Anwar El Ghazi scored from close range.

The Eagles,…



