



American rap star J. Cole Sunday helped Rwanda side Patriots BBC beat Nigeria’s Rivers Hoopers on his professional basketball debut. J. Cole scored three points, with two assists and three rebounds as Patriots defeated Hoopers 83-60 at the Kigali Arena, Kigali, Rwanda. The game was the first at the inaugural edition of the Basketball Africa […]

The post J. Cole helps Patriots BBC beat Nigerian side on pro basketball appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper