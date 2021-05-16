Stories That Trended The Previous WeekGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Our take from the previous week? It rained marriages and breakups and boy did we get more than we bargained for. From the revealed tiny details of celebrities private lives to revelations that made our jaws drop.

Giving love another chance

Who else saw this coming? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly back together. A J.Lo source told E! that Affleck had reached out to her, his ex-fiancée, in the wake of her recently ended engagement. Affleck, himself, has split with girlfriend Ana de Armas. “It’s natural between them, and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other’s company right now.” Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s very high-profile engagement in 2002 ended in a split two years later. Since then, both have been married and divorced. Fingers crossed!

Backstab

Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Falynn Guobadia is…