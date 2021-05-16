Two years on, we have not disappointed Lagosians, says Sanwo-OluInterview — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide SanwoOlu, told select journalists recently that he has been keeping to a daily timeline in trying to deliver on his THEMES campaign manifesto. The governor noted that although nobody contemplated the COVID-19 pandemic, the lockdown challenged his leadership acumen, stressing that the appointment of a competent team made things smooth for his administration. LEO SOBECHI was there.

You are two years into your four-year mandate. How far have you been able to deliver on your campaign promises?

For me, I know what it means every day to sleep and wake up and have that huge challenge. It is a challenge of honour; it is a challenge of immense trust; it is a challenge of a sense of belief that people have given to you. In two years, I will say that we have not disappointed the people that have given us this mandate.

We started this government with an economic agenda, the THEMES programme. We came in with a sense of purpose to break…