FG uncovers 476 online sites set up to fight govermnent, says Lai Mohammed | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government says it has uncover about 476 online publication sites dedicated to daily churning out of fake news to fight the government.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Monday in Abuja when he received officials of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations on a courtesy visit

Mohammed said the latest of the hatchet jobs by the traducers was the fake publication on President Muhammadu Buhari’s mental status.

“It will amaze you that recently we unveiled almost 476 online publication sites that are dedicated to daily engaging in churning out fake news to fight the government.

“The latest which I found ridiculous is the one that said days ago, that they had information that when Mr President was in the UK the last time, he was advised to step down because he could not even recognise members of his immediate family.

“I begin to wonder how they can go this far, simply because they know that people are…