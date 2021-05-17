Kane strikes as Spurs continue Champions League quest | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tottenham Hotspur’s English striker Harry Kane (2nd R) shoots past Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio (2nd L) to score the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on May 16, 2021. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / POOL / AFP)

Harry Kane scored his 22nd Premier League goal of the season as Tottenham Hotspur beat Wolves 2-0 on Sunday to maintain their hopes of a top-four finish.

England captain Kane fired Spurs ahead on the stroke of half-time before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg doubled their lead in the 62nd minute.

Victory left Spurs in sixth place, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, with a maximum of six points available to them from their final two league games.

The top four in the Premier League are assured of a place in the 2021/22 Champions League.

Already crowned Premier League title-winners Manchester City and Chelsea will contest this…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

