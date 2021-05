Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, detained by police for alleged sexual assault, has been granted bail. His cousel, Adesina Ogunlana, confirmed this Monday. “He has been granted bail about one hour ago. We are working to perfect the bail. He was granted bail on health grounds. He has not been […]

