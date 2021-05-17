Operatives seek local options to curb importation of building materials | The Guardian Nigeria News

With increase in cost of imported building materials due to the high exchange rate and inflation, there are calls to explore local alternatives and standardise existing materials to ensure affordable housing.

Findings show that Nigeria is blessed with abundant deposits of basic building materials, which if explored could be the solution to some imported components. The materials include clay, laterite, stone, lime, agro-industrial waste, wood/timber, glass and sand in their natural state.

The Guardian gathered that clay and bricks stand out among others for building of walls. Brick and laterite forms are good for building walls over hollow concrete block.

According to experts, clay walls do not require plastering or painting and don’t absorb water, hence, preventing fungi. In terms of roofing, timber coconut palm, pale and stake when well treated can be used as roof trusses. Timbers are best used when treated, seasoned and painted for ceiling boards.

For substructure/foundation…