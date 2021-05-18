Erdogan says Biden has ‘bloody hands’ for backing Israel | The Guardian Nigeria News

Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said US President Joe Biden had “bloody hands” because of his support of Israel in the raging conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The Turkish president’s comments in a nationally televised address represented one of his strongest attacks on Biden since his arrival in the White House in January.

Erdogan had spent the past few months trying to mend relations with Washington and reaching out to other Western allies after a year of sharp disputes.

But he lashed out at Biden directly in a furious nationally televised address.

“You are writing history with your bloody hands,” Erdogan said .

“You forced us to say this. Because we can not stay silent on this anymore.”

Erdogan has gained support across the Middle East by championing the Palestinian cause during his 18-year rule.

He accused Israel last week of waging “terrorism” and vowed to rally the world to…