Nigerian authorities Tuesday said the state funds looted by the former governor of Delta State James Ibori, has returned to the country. Nigeria’s Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said in a statement by his spokesman, Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, that a total of £4,214,017.66 of the loot associated with the family members of former Delta […]

The post Nigeria receives £4.2m Ibori loot – Malami appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper