'Three nurses allegedly disconnects baby 's oxygen to protest in Kaduna'





Kaduna State government on Tuesday alleged some nurses of Barau Dikko Hospital disconnected the oxygen supply of a two-day old baby in an incubator to protest in the state. The state government said the names of the three nurses involved have been forwarded to the Ministry of Justice Labour unions in the state on Monday […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper