Average price of kerosene, cooking gas increases in April – NBS | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), says the average price per litre paid by consumers for National Household Kerosene increased from N361.29 in March to N362.68 in April.

The bureau said this in its “National Household Kerosene Price Watch (April 2021)” obtained from its website on Wednesday in Abuja.

The NBS said the price of kerosene increased by 0.38 per cent month-on-month and by 5.95 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

It said states with the highest average price per litre of kerosene were; Taraba at N478.89, Ebonyi N468.33 and Benue N452.17.

However, Abuja at N250, Bayelsa N255.71 and Yobe N290.28 paid the lowest average price per litre for kerosene in April.

“Similarly, the average price per gallon paid by consumers for kerosene decreased by -0.87 per cent month-on-month and increased by 1.81 per cent year-on-year to N1, 226. 08 in April from N1, 236. 86 in March.

