Bitcoin tumbles to $30,000 after China warning, Musk remarks | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bitcoin plunged by 30 percent on Wednesday after China signalled a new crackdown on the cryptocurrency and tycoon Elon Musk hinted that his Tesla car company could unload its huge holdings in the unit.

The virtual currency fell to almost $30,000 — less than half the record value it reached last month — before climbing back over $33,000. It was still above its level at the start of the year.

Trading in cryptocurrencies has been banned in China since 2019 to prevent money…