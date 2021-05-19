Bitcoin tumbles to $30,000 after China warning, Musk remarks | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 17, 2020 shows shows a physical imitation of a Bitcoin at a crypto currency “Bitcoin Change” shop, near Grand Bazaar, in Istanbul. – Bitcoin soared above $50,000 for the first time on February 16, 2021, after surging by almost 75 percent this year as heavyweight companies lend their support to the world’s most popular virtual currency. At around 1235 GMT, bitcoin hit an all-time high at $50,547.70, a 4.4-percent gain since Monday. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

Bitcoin plunged by 30 percent on Wednesday after China signalled a new crackdown on the cryptocurrency and tycoon Elon Musk hinted that his Tesla car company could unload its huge holdings in the unit.

The virtual currency fell to almost $30,000 — less than half the record value it reached last month — before climbing back over $33,000. It was still above its level at the start of the year.

Trading in cryptocurrencies has been banned in China since 2019 to prevent money…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

