Curry, James showdown as Lakers-Warriors clashSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

NEW ORLEANS, LA – MAY 16: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket against the New Orleans Pelicans on May 16, 2021 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2021 NBAE Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Layne Murdoch Jr. / NBAE / Getty Images / Getty Images via AFP)
LeBron James goes head-to-head with Stephen Curry on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Lakers face the in-form Golden State Warriors in a heavyweight NBA play-in tournament showdown.
The Lakers and the Warriors collide at the Staples Center where a first-round playoff series against the second-seeded Phoenix Suns will be on the line for the winners.
The loser faces a further game against either the Memphis Grizzlies or the San Antonio Spurs,…
