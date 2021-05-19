Emir of Kano, others escape plane mishap | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hundreds of air passengers including Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Tuesday escaped flight mishap when a plane conveying the passengers developed fault few minutes after taken off.

The Max Air aircraft departed Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, at about 2pm Tuesday for Abuja, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The Guardian learnt that the aircraft earlier scheduled for 1 pm was delayed for few hours before taken off, perhaps to enable the airliner fix a supposed technical issue.

A palace source on entourage of the Emir of Kano, who confirmed the narrow escape, told The Guardian on telephone that the flight which took off successful suddenly developed fault about 12 minutes later.

The source who wanted his name not mentioned revealed that the pilot luckily manoeuvred the situation and later made emergency landing back at Kano airport.

” Well, I can only thank the Almighty God for what happened to the passengers of Max…