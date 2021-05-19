Joshua may turn to Usyk as court orders Fury to fight WilderSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

(FILES) In this file photo Tyson Fury punches Deontay Wilder during their Heavyweight bout for Wilder’s WBC and Fury’s lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. – Tyson Fury’s heavyweight unification fight with Anthony Joshua could be put on hold after an independent arbitrator ruled that the WBC heavyweight champion must face former champion Deontay Wilder in a rematch, US reports said May 17, 2021. (Photo by AL BELLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Anthony Joshua will turn to Oleksandr Usyk if his planned fight with Tyson Fury on August 14 failed to hold.

Fury has been ordered by American courts to face Deontay Wilder for the final fight in the trilogy bout, putting the Gypsy King’s planned battle with Anthony Joshua in doubt.

Fury claimed a historic victory when he stopped Wilder in Las Vegas back in February 2020, 14 months after the first bout controversially ended in a draw where many felt Manchester-born…



