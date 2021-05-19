Joshua may turn to Usyk as court orders Fury to fight WilderSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Anthony Joshua will turn to Oleksandr Usyk if his planned fight with Tyson Fury on August 14 failed to hold.

Fury has been ordered by American courts to face Deontay Wilder for the final fight in the trilogy bout, putting the Gypsy King’s planned battle with Anthony Joshua in doubt.

Fury claimed a historic victory when he stopped Wilder in Las Vegas back in February 2020, 14 months after the first bout controversially ended in a draw where many felt Manchester-born…