Lagos convicts 206 persons for sexual offences





Lagos State Government said it convicted 206 persons for sexual assault, harassment and rape in one year. The state commissioner for justice and attorney-general Moyosore Onigbanjo made the disclosure at the annual ministerial press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja. Onigbanjo said the ministry’s directorate of law prosecuted 281 persons who were prosecuted for various offences between […]

