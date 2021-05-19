Lottery Trust Fund says N7 billion fraud allegation by Senate mischievous





The National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF) has denied the fraud allegation levelled against it by the Senate Committee on Finance. The Senate Committee on Finance chaired by Adeola Olamilekan had on Monday during an investigation into remittances by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) between 2014 and 2020 accused the agency of perpetrating fraud running to over N7 […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper