Spurs’ Euro hopes dented by Villa defeat | The Guardian Nigeria News

Aston Villa’s English defender Ezri Konsa (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur’s South Korean striker Son Heung-Min during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on May 19, 2021. (Photo by PAUL CHILDS / POOL / AFP)

Tottenham’s bid to qualify for the Europa League suffered a blow in a 2-1 defeat against Aston Villa on Wednesday in what could be Harry Kane’s last home game for the club.

With fifth and sixth place finishes securing a place in next season’s Europa League, Tottenham are involved in the scramble to make it into the tournament.

Seventh place would bring entry into a play-off for the new Europa Conference League.

But Ryan Mason’s sixth-placed side will have to wait until their last game of the season at Leicester on Sunday to discover their European destiny after a second defeat in their last three games.

Kane was named in Tottenham’s starting line-up just days after reportedly…



