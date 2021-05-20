2nd anniversary: We’re proud of you, Lagos APC tells Sanwo-Olu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, applauded and celebrated Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s sterling performances as he marks second year in office.

The Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo, who gave the commendation in a statement in Lagos, said that the governor had turned in an impressive mid-term reports in spite of the challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic recession and the EndSARS protest.

Oladejo said that these unexpected setback and distractions had not derailed the Sanwo-Olu’s administration from the fulfillment of its electoral promises.

“The Lagos State government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has become the reference point for good, focused, impactful, inclusive, responsible, responsive, innovative and humane governance.

“We are indeed convinced that Lagos State is in safe hands. He is indeed the man for the season.

“As a party, we are proud that you have…