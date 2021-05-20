FG demands synergy in tackling unemployment, poverty | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has urged critical stakeholders and agencies with skills acquisition mandates to synergise in tackling twin challenges of unemployment and poverty.

Amb. Mariam Katagum, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment made the call on Thursday at the Industrial Training Fund’s (ITF) graduation of 11,100 youths under its 2020 National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP).

Katagum noted that among the greatest challenges facing the country today were poverty and unemployment, being triggered with various anti-social behaviours.

She therefore, advised that the enormous task of youth empowerment should not be left to the ITF and other government agencies alone.

In recognition of the dangers the challenges posed, she said the Federal Government had been implementing a number of initiatives and policies intended to reverse the trend.

This, she said would also wean the country from dependence on oil, through economic…