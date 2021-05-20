Maritime security experts partner NPA on safety | The Guardian Nigeria News



Maritime security experts under the aegis of the Support for West African Maritime Security (SWAIMS), on Thursday pledged to partner the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) toward addressing maritime security and safety.

The group, which is affiliated to the European Union, provides support to ECOWAS countries in the drive to fight against piracy and related crimes in the sub-region.

It offers technical assistance on the anti-piracy and nautical security services, among others.

The SWAIMS team, on a working visit to the NPA head office in Marina, Lagos, identified electronic management control, deepening of International Ships and Ports Facility Security ISPS Code compliance and sustenance as areas it could assist on.

Other areas of critical concern, it said, included security surveillance and deterrence.

The group said it would also provide capacity building on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as well as radar surveillance on cyber security.

A statement by Mr Olaseni Alakija,…