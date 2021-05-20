Moyes urges West Ham to complete European mission | The Guardian Nigeria News

West Ham manager David Moyes has urged his players to round off an impressive campaign in style by beating Southampton on Sunday to secure a Europa League spot.

The Hammers, who beat relegated West Brom 3-1 on Wednesday, need a point in their final game of the season at home to ensure sixth spot and a place in European football’s second-tier competition.

That would be their highest finish since 1999, when they ended up in fifth spot.

West Ham are three points better off than Tottenham and Everton, and Everton have a significantly inferior goal difference.

Spurs face a tough away trip to Leicester after their lacklustre performance in the 2-1 home loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

But Moyes wants his team…