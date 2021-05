The eighth edition of the Okpekpe International 10km Road Race will hold in May 2022 in Okpekpe, Edo state of Nigeria, the race organisers, Pamodzi Sports Marketing, has announced. The event, the first road race in Nigeria nay West Africa to be granted a label by World Athletics and designated as one of the leading […]

The post Okpekpe International Road Race gets May 2022 return date appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper