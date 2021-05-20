



The chairman of the Southern Governors Forum Rotimi Akeredolu has challenged the attorney general of the federation Abubakar Malami to seek legal redress over the ban on open grazing. “It is most unfortunate that the AGF is unable to distil issues as expected of a Senior Advocate. Nothing can be more disconcerting,” Akeredolu said in […]

The post Open grazing ban: Akeredolu dares Malami to sue Southern governors appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper