Southern governors ban on open grazing is dangerous, Malami warns





Nigeria’s Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, has opposed the southern governors’ decision to ban open grazing in their states. Malami said such ‘unconstitutional’ resolution is dangerous for the country. “It is a dangerous provision for any governor in Nigeria to think he can bring any compromise on the freedom and liberty of individuals […]

