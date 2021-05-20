Tag Comics on path to be the biggest African Comic Book Company





What do a group of adventurous boys in a Nigerian boarding school, a samurai warrior who originated in the Bini Kingdom, and a football team caught up in the most epic contest in the universe have in common? Well, these are just a few of the hilarious and magical characters that have been thrilling the ever-growing community of Tag Comics fans over the last two years. These and more will, to the delight of comic enthusiasts, be on display in December 2021 at the TAG Convention – a celebration of Art, Comics and Gaming in Lagos, Nigeria.

Source: Guardian Newspaper