Buhari inducts 3 JF-17 aircraft at NAF 57th celebration | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has inducted three brand new JF-17 Thunder Multi-role fighter aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to boost its operation.

Performing the ceremony on Thursday in Makurdi during NAF 57 celebration grand finale, Buhari said that the Service has fulfilled its constitutional mandate of defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

“At this juncture, I hereby induct the JF-17 Thunder aircraft into the service of the Nigerian Air Force and our fatherland as NAF 720, 721 and 722. As you fly these machines, I wish you safe flying operations, safe skies as well as effective results,” he said.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Defense, Retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, said that the three aircrafts would boost the operational capacity of the Service and add significant fight against terrorism, insurgency, armed banditry and other forms of criminalities.

He said that the induction of the aircraft…