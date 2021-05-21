Economic participation of small businessesOpinion — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News



The number of small businesses keeps growing in the formal and informal sectors of the Nigerian economy, due to the role of small businesses as the live-wire of any economy and the backbone of major developed economies the world over. Though Nigeria rely majorly on oil and revenues derived from it, from context observation the economy is largely supported by small businesses covering almost all spheres of activities within the country, ranging from Nano, kiosk, and Micro businesses most importantly. A visible reference usually includes the vulcanizers, corner shop owners, single retail marketers, repairers, painters, business center operators, restaurants, market women, and men in the various open markets, among others. And the formal operations such as the law firms, accounting firms, consulting, fintech, and real estate companies, and so on in the country.

The small business economic activities in Nigeria play an unrecognized but important role all across the country and can…