



The Federal Fire Service, (FFS), has made a proposal to the Senate Committee on Interior, for a law that would allow the agency to establish an arms-bearing squad that would be tagged fire police’, to protect firefighters from mob attacks at fire scenes and rescue operations. Controller-General of the FFS, Ibrahim Liman, made the proposal […]

The post Fire service may establish arms squad as attacks on firefighters persist appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper