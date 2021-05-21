Japan approves Moderna, AstraZeneca vaccines | The Guardian Nigeria News

An empty bottle of AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus (Covid-19) is seen at a drive-in for vaccinations in Schwelm, western Germany, on April 7, 2021, amid the ongoing pandemic. – Because the appointments at the vaccination centre in the Ennepe-Ruhr district are booked up for weeks, the administration reacted and set up the temporary vaccination drive-in (approx. 500 metres long, two vaccination tents, 40 employees) on the car park of a sports hall on the Easter weekend. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP)

Japan formally approved Moderna and AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccines on Friday, but the latter will not be used immediately because of lingering concern over very rare blood clots.

The decision comes just over two months before the pandemic-postponed Olympics, with growing disquiet in Japan about the country’s comparatively slow vaccine rollout.

Nine regions including Tokyo are already under a virus state of emergency, with the measure now being expanded to Okinawa in…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

