Spain to allow all vaccinated travellers in from June 7 | The Guardian Nigeria News

189 passengers are ready for departure from Copenhagen Airport for the Spanish holiday island of Mallorca, on May 21, 2021. – Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, it is the first charter flight in seven months to take off from Denmark. (Photo by Martin Sylvest / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT

Spain will allow all vaccinated travellers to visit the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Friday, as the tourism hotspot aims to revive its virus-battered travel industry.

“From June 7, all vaccinated people and their families will be welcome in our country, Spain, regardless of their country of origin,” Sanchez said at an international tourism fair in Madrid.

He also announced that British travellers would be allowed to visit Spain for holidays from next week.

“From next Monday, the 24th of May, Spain will be delighted to receive British tourists again,” Sanchez said, adding that they will be allowed in “without restriction”.

