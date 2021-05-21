World powers welcome Israel-Hamas truceWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

World powers welcomed an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that was in place Friday while urging a long-term political solution to the Middle East conflict.

Here are reactions from around the world:

– European Union –

The EU welcomed the ceasefire and insisted that working toward a “two-state solution” was the only viable option.

“We are appalled and regret the loss of life over these past 11 days,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“As the EU has consistently reiterated, the situation in the Gaza Strip has long been unsustainable.”

– Russia –

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said while Moscow was satisfied with the truce, more needed to be done.