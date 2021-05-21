World powers welcome Israel-Hamas truceWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

World powers welcomed an Egyptian-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that was in place Friday while urging a long-term political solution to the Middle East conflict.

Here are reactions from around the world:

European Union
The EU welcomed the ceasefire and insisted that working toward a “two-state solution” was the only viable option.

“We are appalled and regret the loss of life over these past 11 days,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“As the EU has consistently reiterated, the situation in the Gaza Strip has long been unsustainable.”

Russia
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said while Moscow was satisfied with the truce, more needed to be done.

