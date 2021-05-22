African crypto exchange, Quidax raises 7,772 BNB on worst day of crypto | The Guardian Nigeria News

On what could be tagged as the worst day of crypto this year, African-founded exchange, Quidax, raised over 7,772 BNB from the public sale of its token, QDX. The crypto market suffered its first major dip in 2021 on Thursday May 19, 2021 with Bitcoin dropping as low as $30,000 from highs of $64,000. In spite of this, the public sale of QDX sold out in less than 48 hours.

Recently, Quidax announced that it had processed over $3 billion in transaction volume since its launch in 2018 with over 400,000 customers across 72 countries. In the announcement, Quidax also shared a shift from its African-focused strategy to becoming the global home of BEP20 tokens.

Next Steps for Quidax

On Friday, the exchange revealed that $QDX will be listed on its platform and DeFi platform, JulSwap, from Sunday, 23rd May, where anyone will be able to trade QDX.

Quidax also unveiled its QDX roadmap that highlights the next developments within the QDX ecosystem. The revelation included the listing of several…