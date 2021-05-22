Buhari, military mourn Attahiru, othersNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Nigeria Armed Forces, yesterday, lost the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others in an air mishap in Kaduna State.

Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the unfortunate incident in a press release, said the mishap occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the incident and condoled with families of the deceased, the military…