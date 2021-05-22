Buhari, military mourn Attahiru, othersNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
1


A picture taken on January 29, 2021 show Nigerian Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru. – Nigeria’s top-ranking army commander General Ibrahim Attahiru was killed on on May 21, 2021 when his plane crashed in the country’s north, an air force spokesman said. Attahiru was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January in a shakeup of the top military command to better fight surging violence and a more than decade-long jihadist insurgency. (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON / AFP)

The Nigeria Armed Forces, yesterday, lost the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others in an air mishap in Kaduna State.

Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, who confirmed the unfortunate incident in a press release, said the mishap occurred after landing at the Kaduna International Airport due to inclement weather.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the incident and condoled with families of the deceased, the military…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR