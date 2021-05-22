Dating Apps Team Up To Boost Covid-19 Vaccination | The Guardian Nigeria News

A number of prominent dating platforms are partnering with the United States government in a bid to encourage their users to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble, and Badoo will add features that will let users show they’ve gotten their shots.

Vaccinated people can also get free access to premium content, including “boosts” and “super swipes,” meant to help them get matched, the White House announced on Friday.

The White House says the dating apps will also direct users to learn how to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, including connecting them with information on how to find the nearest vaccination site [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]

Getting the shot may also do more for lovers than keep them healthy, the White House said in a statement.

"According to research from OKCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14 percent more Matches than people who don't plan to get vaccinated,"



