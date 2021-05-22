Katsina Emirate sacks District Head for aiding banditry | The Guardian Nigeria News

Katsina Emirate Council on Saturday announced the sacking of “Sarkin-Pauwan Katsina” and District Head of Kankara, Alhaji Yusuf Lawal, over alleged involvement in aiding and abetting banditry in his domain.

Alhaji Bello Mamman-Ifo, the Council’s Secretary, made the announcement through the Emirate’s Information Officer, Alhaji Ibrahim Bindawa, in Katsina.

Mamman said the sacking of Lawal as district head “is with immediate effect.”

He said the investigation conducted on the allegation levelled against Lawal that he was aiding and abetting banditry in his domain revealed that he was guilty of the offence.

“The investigation found him guilty of all the charges levelled against him.

“The report was forwarded to the state government and it was directed that he should be dismissed as District Head,” he said.