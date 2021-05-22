Knocks, cheers over plan to criminalise ransom paymentNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Constituents Knock Bill Sponsor

• ‘It Will Endanger Lives Of Victims’

• Gumi, Sani Others Urge NASS To Drop Bill

• Eya Hails Move

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the proposed Bill before the Senate that makes payers of ransom to kidnappers guilty of a felony and liable to 15 years in jail, with some Nigerians, including victims, relatives and lawyers, kicking against it. However, others commended the move, insisting it would help in curbing the menace.

The Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which scaled Second Reading during plenary, is sponsored by Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi, representing Imo West senatorial zone.

The Bill essentially seeks to substitute Section 14 of the Principal Act to read: “Anyone who transfers funds, makes payment or colludes with an abductor, kidnapper or terrorist to receive any ransom for the release of any person who has been wrongfully confined, imprisoned or kidnapped, is guilty of a felony and is liable on…