You can aspire for presidency in 2023Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

•Ishaku, Imoke Insist PDP Remains A Strong Platform

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), yesterday, said Governor Ben Ayade is free to aspire for the Presidency or any elective position in the 2023 general elections on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is the Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, who has described Ayade’s defection to the APC as an embarrassment to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, however, noted that Ayade’s defection from the party was not a surprise.

Chairman of the PGF and Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, gave the assurance that Ayade would not regret his decision to dump the PDP in a statement yesterday.

The forum noted that Ayade’s decision to join the APC was a testament that the party was a platform to unite all Nigerians.

The forum stressed that the coming of Ayade into the APC further reinforces the process of membership and leadership recruitment…