Akwashiki, ex-minister, PDP chieftain, others drum support for Governor Sule | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC-Nasarawa North), on Saturday commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for his developmental strides across the state.

This feat, the senator noted has impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state. He made the commendation at a townhall meeting in Akwanga as part of activities of the governor’s “Meet-the-People-Tour” in Akwanga Local Government Area of the state.

Akwashiki, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, also drummed support for the governor beyond 2023.

“Gov. Abdullahi Sule has done his best, we need to give him maximum support to succeed beyond 2023,” he urged.

The senator promised to construct Andaha/Ningha road, while assuring of quality representation at the National Assembly.

Chief John Abdul, the former Deputy Governor of the state, also drummed support for the governor to succeed.

“I am of PDP. Gov. Abdullahi Sule is a governor of the entire state not just for APC.

“Let’s us support…