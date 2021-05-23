Chairmanship aspirant expresses fear over violence at APC council primaries | The Guardian Nigeria News

The scheduled May 29, 2021, primaries election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State may be enmeshed in violence if the leadership of the party fails to ensure free, fair and credible process.

A chairmanship aspirant in Igando Local Council, Ahmed Olajide Oseni raised the concern during a media briefing in Lagos yesterday. He said the leadership of the party and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu must ensure adequate protection of life and property.

Oseni made the call on the heels of the recent clash involving factional members of the party in Igando local council in which scores of people were reported injured.

Oseni, who is also a chairmanship aspirant for Igando/Ikotun LCDA, Alimosho, said the manner the acclaimed APC apex leaders were handling issues regarding the election in the area could create serious violence before, during and after the primary election.

He added the action of leaders, whereby they endorsed a particular candidate,…