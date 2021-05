Chairman of Enyimba Football Club, Aba, Felix Ayansi Agu, has expressed confidence in the People’s Elephants overturning the 1-4 loss suffered in the hands of Egypt’s Pyramids FC in the second leg quarterfinal…

The post ‘Enyimba remain focused on CAF Confederations Cup’s semifinal ticket’ appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper