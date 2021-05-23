Summary Of Happenings In The Previous WeekGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

About a week ago, some of our perspectives were changed forever due to the shocking revelations that dominated the media space.

The affected continued to be the subject of conversations. Others who joined in added to the taint and excitement. Catch up on the stories that trended the previous week:

Opening the gates

The revelations coming out of the Bill Gates divorce are turning out to be messier than a lot of people imagine. Gates who is seen as a nerd with no time for women affairs acknowledged through a spokeswoman that he had an extramarital affair with a Microsoft employee, which Microsoft said led its board to investigate the “intimate relationship” shortly before he resigned. Reports have it that Microsoft board members hired a law firm in late 2019 after a Microsoft engineer alleged in a letter that she had a sexual relationship with him over several years, a relationship the unnamed spokeswoman said ended…